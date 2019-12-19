Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Scores another GWG
Palmieri scored a power-play goal, the game-winner, on two shots in a 3-1 win over the Ducks on Tuesday.
It was the second straight game in which Palmieri tallied the game-winner for the Devils; he also did it Saturday at Arizona. A consistent 20-plus goal-scorer since joining New Jersey in 2015-16, Palmieri has a team-leading 13 goals in 33 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.