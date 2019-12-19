Palmieri scored a power-play goal, the game-winner, on two shots in a 3-1 win over the Ducks on Tuesday.

It was the second straight game in which Palmieri tallied the game-winner for the Devils; he also did it Saturday at Arizona. A consistent 20-plus goal-scorer since joining New Jersey in 2015-16, Palmieri has a team-leading 13 goals in 33 games this season.