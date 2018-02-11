Play

Palmeiri scored his 12th goal of the season in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

His unassisted tally late in the third period ruined Sergei Bobrovsky's shutout bid, and Palmeiri was one of the few Devils to have a decent statistical line on the night, adding two shots, two PIM, a hit and a plus-1 rating. The 26-year-old has battled injuries this year, but his 23 points in 35 games is a match for his scoring pace over the last two seasons, and he should produce solid numbers down the stretch if he can stay on the ice.

