Palmieri scored his 15th and 16th goals of the season in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Ducks on Sunday.

The 27-year-old American has scored four times in his last two games and is on pace to set new career highs across the board. Palmieri's two goals against Anaheim came early in the game with his first marker actually opening the scoring. Many more goals would follow in what turned out to be a crazy game that featured 10 total markers. Continue to deploy Palmieri if you own him, or perhaps consider selling high on him while you still can.