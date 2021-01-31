Palmieri (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's game against the Sabres, Jourdon LaBarber of Sabres.com reports.

Palmieri played in Saturday's loss to the Sabres, recording 18:23 of ice time and firing two shots on net. It's unclear why he's unavailable Sunday. Nevertheless, Mikhail Maltsev and Jesper Boqvist were promoted from the taxi squad and are expected to enter the lineup.