Palmieri had six shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia but still has no goals through seven games.

Palmieri is starting to generate chances at a higher clip, so it's only a matter of time until the skilled winger finally breaks through. After totaling only five shots in New Jersey's first four games, Palmieri has fired 14 pucks on net over the last three. This could be a nice buy-low opportunity considering Palmieri scored at least 24 goals in each of the previous five seasons.