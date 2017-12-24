Palmieri left in the third period of Saturday's game against the Blackhawks and didn't return, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

It's quite unclear whether Palmieri was dealing with anything specific, and it was reported that he was kept out for precautionary reasons with the game well in hand. The top-six winger has four goals and seven assists through 15 games. Expect more updates on Palmieri after Wednesday's morning skate.