Palmieri (lower body) skated on his own in New Jersey on Friday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Palmieri isn't traveling with the Devils for their current three-game road trip, so unless he rejoins the team in Calgary ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Flames, it's safe to assume he'll miss at least two more contests with his lower-body injury. However, the 26-year-old forward is clearly making progress in his recovery, so he could be ready to return to action as soon as Tuesday against St. Louis.