Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Skates Friday
Palmieri (lower body) skated on his own in New Jersey on Friday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Palmieri isn't traveling with the Devils for their current three-game road trip, so unless he rejoins the team in Calgary ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Flames, it's safe to assume he'll miss at least two more contests with his lower-body injury. However, the 26-year-old forward is clearly making progress in his recovery, so he could be ready to return to action as soon as Tuesday against St. Louis.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...