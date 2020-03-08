Palmieri scored two goals in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.

He snapped a five-game point drought. And it's just Palmieri's fourth point (three goals, one assist) in his last 10 games. Despite this, he has 45 points in 64 games and is closing in on his fourth 50-point season in the last five seasons. Hopefully this two-goal outburst gets his sniping back on track.