Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Snipes go-ahead goal
Palmieri had a goal and an assist with two shots in a 4-3 shootout win over Columbus on Sunday.
Palmieri blew a shot past Elvis Merzlikins from the right faceoff circle to give the Devils a 3-2 lead with 8:05 left in the second period. He also assisted on a Joey Anderson goal earlier in the frame. Palmieri has at least one point in eight of his last 11 contests and is up to 22 goals and 19 assists in 54 games on the year.
