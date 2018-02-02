Palmieri scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Thursday's 4-3 win over Philadelphia.

This was the 26-year-old winger's second consecutive two-point game, and he now has a respectable 10 goals and 10 assists through 31 contests for the campaign. Injuries have taken a toll on his fantasy value this season, but now that Palmieri is healthy, he should be viewed as a solid asset moving forward.