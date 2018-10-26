Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Stellar in losing effort
Palmieri recorded three assists -- one coming with the man advantage -- in Thursday's 4-3 home loss to the Predators.
Palmieri leads New Jersey with 11 points through its first seven games and while he failed to light the lamp in Thursday's contest, Palmieri was busy setting up teammates to the tune of three helpers. Next up are the Panthers who have given up an average of 3.75 goals per game, fifth worst in the league to this point.
More News
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Keeps rolling in win•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Posts third straight multi-goal effort•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Lights lamp twice Thursday•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Tickles twine twice•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Three points in OT loss to Rangers•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Onlooker for regular-season finale•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.