Palmieri recorded three assists -- one coming with the man advantage -- in Thursday's 4-3 home loss to the Predators.

Palmieri leads New Jersey with 11 points through its first seven games and while he failed to light the lamp in Thursday's contest, Palmieri was busy setting up teammates to the tune of three helpers. Next up are the Panthers who have given up an average of 3.75 goals per game, fifth worst in the league to this point.