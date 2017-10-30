Palmieri (lower body) has yet to resume skating and has been limited to off-ice workouts, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Until Palmieri can even lace up his skates, he is not going to be ready to suit up any time soon. Even getting back on the ice will be just the first step, as the winger would likely need to get his conditioning back up as well as being cleared for contact. The club should provide more updates once Palmieri returns to the ice and starts making progress toward a full recovery.