Palmieri stuffed the stat sheet with two power-play goals, an even-strength assist and six shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Carolina.

Palmieri continues to do significant damage with the extra man, as 11 of his 23 goals in 57 appearances this season have come on the power play. He's scored 30 power-play goals in three campaigns since joining the Devils, emerging as a tremendous fantasy asset after a pedestrian few seasons with the Ducks, who selected Palmieri with the 26th overall selection back in 2009.