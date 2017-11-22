Palmieri broke his foot in Monday's matchup with Minnesota and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks.

Palmieri had logged just six games in his return from a lower-body injury that previously sidelined him. During those half dozen outings, the winger was limited to a mere one goal and one assist, despite averaging 17:41 of ice time. While the New York native is out, talented rookie Jesper Bratt could get a look on the Devils' top line with Nico Hischier and Taylor Hall. Given the length of Palmieri's recovery timeline, he is a lock for injured reserve in order to free up a spot on the 23-man roster.