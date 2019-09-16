Palmieri (lower body) will be in the lineup against New Jersey on Monday.

Palmieri missed the last three games of the 2018-19 season due to a lower-body issue, but appears to be good to go. With the Devils using a split squad, the winger will likely feature on the first line with Nico Hischier, but figures to be a second-line option come Opening Night versus Winnipeg on Oct. 4.