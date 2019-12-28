Palmieri scored a goal and two assists in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

New Jersey's top line of Palmieri, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt had a hand in every one of the team's tallies and was largely responsible for the Devils even getting a point out of a game where they were mostly outplayed. Palmieri now has six goals and 10 points over the last 11 games, and he's already halfway to the second 30-goal campaign of his career.