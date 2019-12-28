Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Three points against Toronto
Palmieri scored a goal and two assists in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.
New Jersey's top line of Palmieri, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt had a hand in every one of the team's tallies and was largely responsible for the Devils even getting a point out of a game where they were mostly outplayed. Palmieri now has six goals and 10 points over the last 11 games, and he's already halfway to the second 30-goal campaign of his career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.