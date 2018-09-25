Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Three points in OT loss to Rangers
Palmieri scored a goal and two assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers in preseason action.
The Devils' top line supplied all the team's offense, as Nico Hischier and Taylor Hall also lit the lamp, but Palmieri was the only one of the trio to feature on all three goals. The 27-year-old has scored at least 24 goals and 44 points in all three of his seasons in New Jersey, but as Hischier continues his development, he could carry Palmieri to new heights as a point producer.
