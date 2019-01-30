Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Tickles twine Monday
Palmieri scored a power-play goal, fired four shots on net and dished out three hits in Monday's win over the Penguins.
Palmieri added insurance to the Devils' lead by roofing a shot past Matt Murray on the power play in the third period. This was good for his 23rd goal of the season, and Palmieri is one shy of last year's total while creeping up on his career high of 30, which he marked back in 2015-16.
