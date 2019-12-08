Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Tickles twine on power play
Palmieri scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Predators.
Palmieri's second-period tally brought the Devils to a one-goal deficit, but they couldn't catch up. The 28-year-old has 11 goals and 19 points in 29 games. He's added 68 shots on goal, 42 hits and 33 PIM this season, providing a reliable mix of scoring and grit to his fantasy owners. Nine of his points have come with a man advantage.
