Palmieri scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Predators.

Palmieri's second-period tally brought the Devils to a one-goal deficit, but they couldn't catch up. The 28-year-old has 11 goals and 19 points in 29 games. He's added 68 shots on goal, 42 hits and 33 PIM this season, providing a reliable mix of scoring and grit to his fantasy owners. Nine of his points have come with a man advantage.