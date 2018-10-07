Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Tickles twine twice
Palmieri scored twice in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
Palmieri missed time to injury last season, but still scored at a 30-plus goal, 58-point pace. That makes him remarkably consistent over the last three seasons. Count on Palmieri for that kind of output this season, including plenty on the power play.
