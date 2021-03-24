Palmieri registered a power-play goal on two shots and had two PIM Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Flyers.

Palmieri drilled a one-timer from the left dot to put New Jersey on top 2-1 with just six seconds left in the opening frame. It was Palmieri's second goal in the last three contests, and the 29-year-old has chipped in with points in five of his last seven. With just six tallies in 29 games on the year, Palmieri will almost certainly fall short of the 20-goal plateau for the first time since 2014-15.