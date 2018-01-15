Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Tickles twine
Palmieri tacked on a goal during a 5-3 defeat to Philadelphia on Saturday.
The tally came on the power-play, as Palmieri blasted home a one-timer from Will Butcher early in the second period. The 26-year-old has been battling injuries all of 2017-18, but has still managed to collect 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 23 games, while skating on the second line and making his presence felt on the first power-play unit. While the missed time will make it hard for Palmieri to record his third straight 25 goal campaign, his point production is correlating well with his previous seasons despite the ailments.
