Palmieri (lower body) will join the Devils on their two-game road trip, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The news opens the door for Palmieri to rejoin the lineup as early as Friday's clash with Washington, though no official confirmation of his availability has come from the team. If the winger is available to play, it would prevent the team from needing to call-up a player from the minors. The 27-year-old needs just two more points to reach the 50-point mark for the third time in his career.