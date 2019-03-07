Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Traveling with team
Palmieri (lower body) will join the Devils on their two-game road trip, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The news opens the door for Palmieri to rejoin the lineup as early as Friday's clash with Washington, though no official confirmation of his availability has come from the team. If the winger is available to play, it would prevent the team from needing to call-up a player from the minors. The 27-year-old needs just two more points to reach the 50-point mark for the third time in his career.
More News
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Out with lower-body injury•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Picks up three points in win•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Fuels comeback in Minnesota•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Pots goal without celebration•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Tickles twine Monday•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Will be on All-Star team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...