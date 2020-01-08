Palmieri scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

His third-period goal on a one-timer from a sharp angle briefly gave the Devils their only lead of the game. The 28-year-old sniper continues to thrive alongside Nico Hischier, and Palmieri has five goals and 11 points over the last 11 games.