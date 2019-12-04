Palmieri scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

He opened the scoring in the first period with his 10th tally of the season, then helped set up Nico Hischier in the third period as the Devils attempted to come back from a two-goal deficit. Palmieri hadn't recorded a multi-point game since Nov. 1 but he's remained productive despite the struggles of the team around him, posting 18 points in 27 contests.