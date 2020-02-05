Palmieri scored twice on the power play during a 5-4 loss to Montreal on Tuesday.

Palmieri tied the game with 20 seconds left in the third period to force overtime, but the Devils would ultimately fall in the shootout. Now with 10 power-play goals on the year, Palmieri needs just two more to set a new personal best. Since returning from injury, Palmieri has found the scoresheet in three of four games.