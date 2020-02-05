Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Two power-play goals not enough
Palmieri scored twice on the power play during a 5-4 loss to Montreal on Tuesday.
Palmieri tied the game with 20 seconds left in the third period to force overtime, but the Devils would ultimately fall in the shootout. Now with 10 power-play goals on the year, Palmieri needs just two more to set a new personal best. Since returning from injury, Palmieri has found the scoresheet in three of four games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.