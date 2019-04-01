Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Type of injury determined
Palmieri was diagnosed with a lower-body injury, and won't play in Monday's game against the Rangers.
Palmieri was already ruled out of the game, but his injury was unclear at the time of that news. The 2009 first-round pick should still be considered day-to-day for the time being, and his next chance to suit up is Thursday against the Hurricanes.
