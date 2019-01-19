Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Will be on All-Star team
Palmieri will replace injured teammate Taylor Hall (lower body) in the 2019 NHL All-Star Game, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Palmieri is on pace for a career-high 66 points this season, with the 27-year-old winger being deployed on the power play (3:14 of average ice time) more than ever. He's a dual threat in the sense that he can score and set up goals with aplomb, having recorded 22 and 16 of those, respectively, through 47 games this season.
More News
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Breaks out in win over Blackhawks•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Pots 20th goal of season•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: On same page as Taylor Hall•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Scores two more goals but loses•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: On pace for best year yet•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Continues to lead team in scoring•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...