Palmieri will replace injured teammate Taylor Hall (lower body) in the 2019 NHL All-Star Game, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Palmieri is on pace for a career-high 66 points this season, with the 27-year-old winger being deployed on the power play (3:14 of average ice time) more than ever. He's a dual threat in the sense that he can score and set up goals with aplomb, having recorded 22 and 16 of those, respectively, through 47 games this season.