Play

Palmieri (lower body) will travel with the team to Buffalo ahead of Monday's game against the Sabres, NJ.com reports.

This is an encouraging development, even though Palmieri wasn't on the ice for practice Sunday. According to this report, the Devils coaching staff will make an official decision on the top-line forward's status Monday morning -- the same goes for Drew Stafford, who also left the game with a lower-body ailment.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories