Palmieri (face) ended up flying to Montreal to make himself available for Sunday's road game against the Canadiens, Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports.

Devils fan or not, one has to admire Palmieri's resolve in joining the team for an important cross-conference matchup against the Habs. The 27-year-old winger should be in his usual top-six spot that naturally comes with power-play ice time. Palmieri's been red-hot as the owner of a four-game point streak consisting of four goals and two assists. It's safe to put him back into all fantasy lineups at this time.