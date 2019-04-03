Palmieri (lower body) will join the team on its two-game road trip to close out the season, but he won't dress for Thursday's game against the Hurricanes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Palmieri's presence on the trip could suggest he's an option for Saturday's game against the Panthers, or it could simply be that he just wants to join his teammates for the end of the campaign. Either way, he will at least sit out Thursday's contest, leaving the club with 12 healthy forwards to go to battle with. Although he will fall short of his career-high 57 points set in 2015-16, Palmieri has topped 50 points in three of the last four seasons and should be a solid fantasy option again in 2019-20.