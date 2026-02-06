Devils' Lenni Hameenaho: Heading to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hameenaho was reassigned to AHL Utica on Thursday.
Hameenaho has earned four points over nine NHL outings this season. He'll played regularly during the Olympic break, as he'll spend most or all of it with the AHL club.
