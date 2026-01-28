Hameenaho scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Hameenaho has three points over five NHL outings. The 21-year-old has added seven shots on net, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. It looks like the Devils are going to give him a regular spot in the bottom six moving forward. He has some appeal for dynasty formats, but most managers in redraft leagues can wait and see where the Finnish forwards settles in for production.