Hameenaho has 17 goals and 42 points in 48 appearances this campaign with Assat Pori of Finland's Liiga.

Hameenaho has set new career highs in the Finnish league, topping the 14 goals and 31 points across 46 regular-season outings he finished with in 2023-24. Keep in mind, Hameenaho is 20 years old and playing in a men's league -- his only teammate with more points than him in 2024-25, Jan-Mikael Jarvinen (48 points in 50 appearances), is 36 years old. Hameenaho also looked good during the 2025 World Junior Championship, supplying four goals and six points in seven appearances for Finland. New Jersey took him with the No. 58 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, and there's a chance he'll eventually feature in a middle-six role with the Devils.