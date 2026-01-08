Hameenaho scored two goals and added an assist in AHL Utica's 5-1 win over Springfield on Wednesday.

Hameenaho has found a groove with five goals and eight assists over his last 10 outings. That surge has him up to 19 points, 62 shots on net and a minus-9 rating over 30 appearances in his first AHL campaign. The 21-year-old probably won't see much time at the NHL level in 2025-26, but Hameenaho is off to a promising start in North America.