Hameenaho scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Utica's 4-3 loss to Rochester on Saturday.

Hameenaho started his AHL career with nine scoreless outings, but he's come alive with three goals and a helper over his last five games. The 21-year-old is likely just going through an adjustment period in his AHL rookie season. He's a second-round pick of the Devils from 2023, so it'll likely be a year or two more before he's really pushing for an NHL job.