Hameenaho was summoned from AHL Utica on Saturday.

Colton White was sent to the minors in a corresponding move after clearing waivers. Hameenaho has nine goals and 21 points in 33 appearances with Utica in 2025-26. The 21-year-old hasn't made his NHL debut yet. The Devils have 12 healthy forwards on the roster, including Hameenaho, so he might draw into the lineup Saturday versus Carolina. However, it's also possible New Jersey will opt to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.