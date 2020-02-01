Domingue will start in Saturday's home game versus the Stars, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

This will be Domingue's first action since Jan. 16, as he dealt with a lower-body injury through the All-Star break. The 27-year-old has struggled this season, as he's posted a 3-6-0 record and an .833 save percentage. The Stars enter this matchup with a 6-4-0 record in January despite averaging just 2.4 goals per game.