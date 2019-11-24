Devils' Louis Domingue: Devilish in win
Domingue made 19 saves in a 5-1 win over Detroit on Saturday.
Nice debut. We doubt he'll supplant Mackenzie Blackwood as the starter, but he's a whole lot better than Cory Schneider right now. Scoop him if he's still out there. Domingue has performed well before.
