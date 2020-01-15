Devils' Louis Domingue: Ends hot streak
Domingue allowed five goals on 19 shots before exiting almost halfway through the second period in a 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old was 2-0-0 with a .959 save percentage in his three games prior to Tuesday's disaster, which resulted in Domingue getting pulled. Unfortunately, this performance just about undoes everything he just did in his last few games to improve his numbers. The 27-year-old is 3-5-0 with a 3.55 GAA and .884 save percentage this season.
