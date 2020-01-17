Devils' Louis Domingue: Exits game Thursday
Domingue (lower body) will not return to Thursday's start against Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
It's unclear how Domingue suffered the injury, but he was replaced by Cory Schneider at the start of the second period. Domingue exited stopping 13 of 15 shots. This is tough news for the Devils, especially considering starter MacKenzie Blackwood has been missing time with an upper-body issue.
