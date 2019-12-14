Domingue (undisclosed) had to leave Friday's game versus the Avalanche in the second period, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Domingue's injury was not due to contact from other players. The 27-year-old was replaced by MacKenzie Blackwood in goal for the remainder of the game. If Domingue has to miss more time, expect Cory Schneider to be called up from AHL Binghamton.