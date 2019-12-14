Devils' Louis Domingue: Exits in second period Friday
Domingue (undisclosed) had to leave Friday's game versus the Avalanche in the second period, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Domingue's injury was not due to contact from other players. The 27-year-old was replaced by MacKenzie Blackwood in goal for the remainder of the game. If Domingue has to miss more time, expect Cory Schneider to be called up from AHL Binghamton.
More News
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Guarding goal Friday•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Sees red light frequently•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: In net Saturday•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Shellacked in abbreviated start•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Starting in Buffalo•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Suffers first loss of 2019-20•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.