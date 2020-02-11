Devils' Louis Domingue: Facing Panthers on Tuesday
Domingue will start Tuesday's road clash against Florida, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Domingue is winless in four straight starts, so rolling with him in fantasy, behind a shaky Devils team, seems risky. He's 1-5-0 in eight appearances on the road this season, so best try to find a different matchup than this one. That said, Florida has also lost four straight games, scoring a combined five goals during its slump.
More News
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Succumbs in shootout•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Making second straight start•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Tough-luck loss despite strong work•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Blue-paint bound Saturday•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Ready if called upon•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Watching from press box Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.