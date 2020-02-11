Play

Domingue will start Tuesday's road clash against Florida, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Domingue is winless in four straight starts, so rolling with him in fantasy, behind a shaky Devils team, seems risky. He's 1-5-0 in eight appearances on the road this season, so best try to find a different matchup than this one. That said, Florida has also lost four straight games, scoring a combined five goals during its slump.

