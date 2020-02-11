Domingue will start Tuesday's road clash against Florida, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Domingue is winless in four straight starts, so rolling with him in fantasy, behind a shaky Devils team, seems risky. He's 1-5-0 in eight appearances on the road this season, so best try to find a different matchup than this one. That said, Florida has also lost four straight games, scoring a combined five goals during its slump.