Devils' Louis Domingue: Facing Wild
Domingue will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home matchup with Minnesota, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Domingue was solid in his season debut Saturday against Detroit, stopping 19 of 20 shots en route to a convincing 5-1 victory. The 27-year-old will attempt to pick up a second straight win in a home matchup with a Wild squad that's 4-10-2 on the road this year.
More News
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Devilish in win•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Making first Devils start Saturday•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Recalled by Devils•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Heading to New Jersey•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Lightning's Louis Domingue: Cut loose by Bolts•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.