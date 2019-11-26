Domingue will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home matchup with Minnesota, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Domingue was solid in his season debut Saturday against Detroit, stopping 19 of 20 shots en route to a convincing 5-1 victory. The 27-year-old will attempt to pick up a second straight win in a home matchup with a Wild squad that's 4-10-2 on the road this year.