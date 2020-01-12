Domingue made 33 saves Saturday in a 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Domingue was downright brilliant Saturday. The only goal he allowed came on the power play and even then, he can be forgiven. The Devils were killing a double-minor penalty and the Caps turned the heat up high. Domingue's only other win this season came Nov. 23 against the Wings. He showed last season that he could step up when his starter got hurt, so perhaps he can do the same with Mackenzie Blackwood out. We wouldn't count on it, though -- the Devils are a bit porous defensively. Chalk it up to a nice outing for Domingue. Nothing more... at least not yet.