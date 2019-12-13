Play

Domingue will defend the net Friday versus the Avalanche in Denver, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.

Domingue has been lit up in his last two starts, surrendering a combined 11 goals to the Predators and Sabres. Those two outings represent his only two road starts of the campaign, and Friday's start versus an Avalanche club that's averaging four goals per game on home ice could yield similar results.

