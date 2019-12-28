Domingue (lower body) was activated from IR and sent to AHL Binghamton on Saturday.

Domingue spent the last six games on injured reserve, but he wasn't playing well prior to injury, recording four straight losses and posting an .837 save percentage and 5.70 GAA in that stretch. While Domingue was injured, Gilles Senn served as the No. 2 goaltender, and he showed flashes, so the Devils will aim to get an extended look at the 23-year-old Senn.