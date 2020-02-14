Domingue will get the starting nod on the road versus Carolina on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Domingue has struggled between the pipes of late, as he is 0-2-2 with a disappointing 4.85 GAA and .858 save percentage in his last five outings. While the Hurricanes are averaging 33.0 shots and will no doubt look to test the netminder often Friday, he has historically played well versus Carolina. In four career matchups, the 27-year-old is 3-0-1 with a .913 save percentage.