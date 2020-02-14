Devils' Louis Domingue: In goal Friday
Domingue will get the starting nod on the road versus Carolina on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Domingue has struggled between the pipes of late, as he is 0-2-2 with a disappointing 4.85 GAA and .858 save percentage in his last five outings. While the Hurricanes are averaging 33.0 shots and will no doubt look to test the netminder often Friday, he has historically played well versus Carolina. In four career matchups, the 27-year-old is 3-0-1 with a .913 save percentage.
More News
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Mauled by Panthers•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Facing Panthers on Tuesday•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Succumbs in shootout•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Making second straight start•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Tough-luck loss despite strong work•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Blue-paint bound Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.