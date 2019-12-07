Devils' Louis Domingue: In net Saturday
Domingue will patrol the crease Saturday against the Predators, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Domingue has settled into the backup role behind MacKenzie Blackwood, with Saturday representing just the fifth time he will appear in a game for the Devils. After a promising initial start versus the Red Wings, Domingue has turned in a pair of stinkers. He will look to battle back versus a Predators club that has totaled two goals combined in the last two games.
More News
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Shellacked in abbreviated start•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Starting in Buffalo•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Suffers first loss of 2019-20•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Facing Wild•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Devilish in win•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Making first Devils start Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.