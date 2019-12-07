Domingue will patrol the crease Saturday against the Predators, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Domingue has settled into the backup role behind MacKenzie Blackwood, with Saturday representing just the fifth time he will appear in a game for the Devils. After a promising initial start versus the Red Wings, Domingue has turned in a pair of stinkers. He will look to battle back versus a Predators club that has totaled two goals combined in the last two games.