Devils' Louis Domingue: In tough Saturday
Domingue will start Saturday's game against the Capitals, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
MacKenzie Blackwood (upper body) has been ruled out, so Domingue will be backed up by AHL call-up Evan Cormier in this brutal matchup. Things don't get any easier for the Devils on Sunday, as they'll be completing a back-to-back set against the surging Lightning. It's possible the team will turn right back to Domingue in that one if Blackwood can't heal up. Domingue isn't an advisable option against a Capitals team that ranks fourth offensively with 3.56 goals per game.
More News
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Gives up one in relief•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Recalled by Devils•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Healthy and heading to minors•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Exits in second period Friday•
-
Devils' Louis Domingue: Guarding goal Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.