Domingue will start Saturday's game against the Capitals, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

MacKenzie Blackwood (upper body) has been ruled out, so Domingue will be backed up by AHL call-up Evan Cormier in this brutal matchup. Things don't get any easier for the Devils on Sunday, as they'll be completing a back-to-back set against the surging Lightning. It's possible the team will turn right back to Domingue in that one if Blackwood can't heal up. Domingue isn't an advisable option against a Capitals team that ranks fourth offensively with 3.56 goals per game.